KCPD investigating double shooting, victims expected to survive
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday evening.
According to the police, it happened in the area of 67th and Olive around 6:40 p.m.
Neighbors had reported hearing gunshots and, when officers arrived, shell casings were found in the street.
One shooting victim was found a block away and the other had already been taken to the hospital, apparently.
Both victims are expected to survive.
