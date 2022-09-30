KCPD investigating double shooting, victims expected to survive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday evening.

According to the police, it happened in the area of 67th and Olive around 6:40 p.m.

Neighbors had reported hearing gunshots and, when officers arrived, shell casings were found in the street.

One shooting victim was found a block away and the other had already been taken to the hospital, apparently.

Both victims are expected to survive.

