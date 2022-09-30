KCMO business owner getting back on track after Thursday morning break-in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A small business owner is working towards getting back on track after someone broke into her store at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Regina Clark, who owns Clark’s Beauty Supply on the corner of East 47th and Blue Ridge Boulevard, believes the suspect busted through the front door thinking they could get out the back door – but it’s not accessible.

The thief barged in through the glass windows and took her cash register, safe, and products.

“The community, they really reached out and everyone that came through this door yesterday was like, ‘how could they do this?’,” she said.

She said her alarm system went off three times before she drove over quickly with her family to find several products missing. It took police more than 30 minutes to get to the scene after she arrived.

“You know my major thing with the cash register is the money in the cash register is nothing. That PSO system is $5,500,” Clark said.

Because of this, she said she’s probably going to have to put gates up at her entrance to make sure she has even more security. Harris said the police told her to put up the gates because it would decrease the chances of someone doing this again.

“It stops them because they know it’s too difficult for them to get in. He said a thief does not want to take the time to do that because they want to get in and out.”

She asks for the community’s help, like Demetrius Wright who was shopping there Friday morning.

“We have to support black (businesses), it’s very important,” he said. “That way they can sustain when these types of situations happen. It’s not about when things are going good, it’s about when things are going bad.”

Despite the anger and worry, Clark holds no ill will for this person going to this extreme for some money.

“If that’s what you’re going to do, I’m going to pray for you but by the same token – but the point of running, I don’t want to run,” she said. “I still want to do what I have to do. I’m going to pray for you but get some help. Get some help.”

