Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe charged three individuals with capital murder as the result of an investigation into a double homicide that happened Nov. 20, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas.

Howe announced the arrest of 39-year-old Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 40-year-old Jesus Enrique Cereceda-Soto and 37-year-old Axel Arellanes-Vara on Friday. Each of the three individuals have been charged with capital murder.

On Nov. 20, 2021, Olathe police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Frederickson Drive at approximately 1:25 a.m. in reference to the sound of gunshots.

When the officers arrived on the scene they discovered two subjects inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Both subjects, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose Arellano-Rascon, from Tonganoxie, Kansas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond for each defendant is currently set at $10 million.

