Garland Nelson convicted of killing Nick and Justin Diemel, receives two life sentences without possibility of parole

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Relatives of two Wisconsin brothers who were shot and killed in Missouri faced their killer in court Friday as Garland Joseph Nelson learned his punishment.

Nelson entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree murder for the July 2019 fatal shootings of Nick and Justin Diemel. Judge Michael Wagner sentenced Nelson to two terms of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Relatives of Nick and Justin Diemel filled the courtroom to ask the judge to give Nelson the maximum punishment.

Nick and Justin Diemel traveled to Nelson’s mother’s farm on July 21, 2019, expecting payment from Nelson for a failed cattle business deal. The brothers never made it back home to their family.

KCTV5 News previously spoke to several farmers who said Nelson was responsible for the starvation of hundreds of animals that belonged to the Diemels. An Amish farmer said Nelson left many of them dead on his property. A Kansas rancher told KCTV5 News Nelson dumped dozens of sick calves on his farm.

During the plea hearing for the first-degree murder charges, Nelson admitted to shooting the Diemels, burning their bodies and disposing of their remains.

“What has been stolen by the monster in this room is unimaginable and forever irreplaceable,” Nick’s wife Lisa Diemel said in court. “No punishment will ever be enough.”

Caldwell County Prosecuting Attorney Brady Kopek read a statement from Nick and Justin’s mother, Pam Diemel, to the judge.

“I would need days to describe the depression, anger and sorrow this worthless person has brought upon us all,” Pam Diemel wrote in her statement. “I thoroughly despise this lawless filth that brought all of this on my family.”

During the statement, Pam Diemel told the judge that her son Justin and his girlfriend of eight years had their future stolen from them. “He was going to surprise her in August of 2019 and ask her to marry him,” the mother wrote.

Lisa Diemel told the judge their children miss their father and uncle dearly. She said they are forced to grow up without them.

“Nick, I spent over half my life loving you and never would have imagined raising our four children on my own without you,” Lisa Diemel said in court. “We had big plans for our family’s future.”

Nelson chose not to speak on his own behalf.

“Garland Joseph Nelson will have to answer for the blood on his hands,” Pam Diemel’s statement said. “Without a true repentance on that day, his sins will be punished. He will be damned, and justice will be served.”

Nelson’s two life sentences without the possibility of parole will run consecutively, that is, one after the other.

“This is the outcome we were hoping for two life sentences, so he’ll never get out of prison,” Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen said. “As I said before, an evil man is taken out of society and put behind bars. Will never walk the streets again.”

“That was very important to the family,” Kopek said. “They wanted to make sure that he could never get out and do anything like this again.”

Nelson is expected to be back in a federal courtroom for a change of plea hearing on Oct. 4.

Nelson faces a federal charge of mail fraud. According to federal court records, Nelson tried to deprive the Diemels of their cattle or their money. Nelson is accused of sending the Diemels a bad check and then fraudulently promising payment if they came to Missouri.

