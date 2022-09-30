Deadline approaching for KC businesses to pitch their services for the 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City businesses have one week to pitch their services for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Applications for the NFL Business Connect program are due Oct. 7. (2023 NFL Draft — Kansas City Sports Commission & WIN for KC (sportkc.org))

The goal of the program is to link diverse Kansas City suppliers to contracting opportunities for the Draft. It’s a partnership between the league and the Kansas City Sports Commission.

“Event planning has kicked into high gear,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the commission, said. “We have a call pretty much every day with the NFL working through those details for the event. When you’re planning an event of this caliber, of course months matter, weeks matter. We’re getting closer and it’s happening really quickly.”

Here are the requirements to apply for the program:

Be 51% owned by a minority, woman, veteran, or LGBTQ+ individual and be certified

Have a physical office and been in operation in Kansas City, MO since April 2019

Provide a product or service requested by Business Connect

Be the direct source of the goods and services you propose to sell

Be in good standing and eligible to do business in Kansas City and the state of Missouri

On that second bullet point, Nelson says priority will go to KCMO businesses – but they’ll open things up to the greater KC metro as well.

Her advice if you are based in places like Independence, Overland Park or Lenexa?

“Absolutely should go ahead and apply,” she said. “Go through the portal, submit all of your information, and then as needed, if we’re not able to source that certain type of business, then I would tell you the scope would probably go beyond that, beyond Kansas City, Missouri. If we have a group, say we need golf carts and we don’t have a Kansas City-owned business that would have golf carts available for us to use, then we would go outside that scope.”

Nelson expects more than 100 area businesses to apply.

Once you’re selected for the program, you’ll be part of the network even after the Draft is over.

“The NFL will help gear you up to prepare for the NFL Draft, and then once you’re part of the Business Connect program for the NFL, you’re always part of the Business Connect program – even beyond Kansas City,” Nelson said. “We’ve heard from other cities that once their businesses got involved, the NFL still uses them as experts or whatever’s needed in that area.”

The NFL is looking for the following products and services:

Audio Visual

Barricades

Cable Wire Contractors

Carpet/Flooring

Catering/F&B

Contract Labor

Décor/Furniture

Entertainment

Equipment Rental (Heavy(

Event Production

Fencing

Field Turf

Florals

General Contractors

Generators

Golf Carts

Hardware Supplies

Janitorial Services

Office Supplies

Photography/Video

Port-O-Lets

Printing/Signage

Scaffolding

Security

Staffing (Hospitality)

Staging/Lighting

Tenting

Trailers

Transportation

Waste Removal

