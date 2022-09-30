Crash on I-435 just south of Midland Drive kills 1

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Midland Drive has killed one person.

The crash was reported to Kansas City Scout at 2:51 p.m. Friday. Shawnee Police are advising drivers in the area to seek alternate routes while the scene is active.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT! ⚠️



I-435 Southbound just south of Midland Drive in Shawnee is down to one lane due to a serious vehicle accident. Traffic will be affected for some time so please avoid this area if possible! pic.twitter.com/h6XMpq2eN0 — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) September 30, 2022

No gender or age of the deceased individual has been released.

