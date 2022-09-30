Aging & Style
Crash on I-435 just south of Midland Drive kills 1

A crash on I-435 southbound near Midland Drive left one person dead Friday afternoon.
A crash on I-435 southbound near Midland Drive left one person dead Friday afternoon.(KC Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Midland Drive has killed one person.

The crash was reported to Kansas City Scout at 2:51 p.m. Friday. Shawnee Police are advising drivers in the area to seek alternate routes while the scene is active.

No gender or age of the deceased individual has been released.

This is an ongoing story. KCTV5 will update it when we have more information.

