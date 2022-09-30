Chiefs rule Danna out, Bukter and Valdes-Scantling questionable for Bucs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled defensive end Mike Danna out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury.

Kicker Harrison Butker and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Butker missed the last two games for the Chiefs with an ankle injury suffered in Kansas City’s season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. Valdes-Scantling was put on the injury report for the first time this season during this week of practice.

A recent free-agent addition from the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling did not participate in practice Thursday due to an abdomen. He was a limited participant during Friday’s practice.

The Valdes-Scantling injury comes as fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman is dealing with a heel injury suffered in the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman was rested by the Chiefs during Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday.

Kansas City takes on Tampa Bay Sunday night. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.