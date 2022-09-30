Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Chiefs rule Danna out, Bukter and Valdes-Scantling questionable for Bucs game

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during...
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/AP Images for NFL)(Jeff Bottari | AP Images)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled defensive end Mike Danna out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury.

Kicker Harrison Butker and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Butker missed the last two games for the Chiefs with an ankle injury suffered in Kansas City’s season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. Valdes-Scantling was put on the injury report for the first time this season during this week of practice.

READ MORE: Chiefs hopeful star kicker Harrison Butker can play vs. Bucs

A recent free-agent addition from the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling did not participate in practice Thursday due to an abdomen. He was a limited participant during Friday’s practice.

The Valdes-Scantling injury comes as fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman is dealing with a heel injury suffered in the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman was rested by the Chiefs during Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE: Ahead of matchup with Bucs, Mahomes says he’ll strive for Brady-like longevity

Kansas City takes on Tampa Bay Sunday night. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma...
No. 25 K-State, Texas Tech set for matchup following big wins
Metro football scores for Sept. 30
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3
Generic.
Proud to be an American: Joel Embiid, who played for KU, now a U.S. citizen