Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Blue Springs man charged in fatal shooting of cousin Thursday morning

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 64-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting Thursday morning involving two cousins.

Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, is charged in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Gregory Ultican. Blue Springs Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning inside a Blue Springs residence in the 600 block of SW 17th Street.

A family member of Jeffrey told the police that Jeffrey shot Gregory following an argument. In a probable cause document, police said Jeffrey claimed that Gregory had shot himself.

Police recovered a loaded weapon and a small amount of methamphetamine. Blue Springs Police said witnesses claimed the defendant had been on meth in recent days.

According to online court records, officers found Gregory sitting on a couch bleeding from both sides of his head. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond for Jeffrey Ultican.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clark's Beauty Supply was broken into early Thursday morning.
KCMO business owner getting back on track after Thursday morning break-in
Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
KC businesses facing deadline to apply to be vendors for 2023 NFL Draft
Deadline approaching for KC businesses to pitch their services for the 2023 NFL Draft