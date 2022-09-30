Blue Springs man charged in fatal shooting of cousin Thursday morning

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A 64-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting Thursday morning involving two cousins.

Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, is charged in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Gregory Ultican. Blue Springs Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning inside a Blue Springs residence in the 600 block of SW 17th Street.

A family member of Jeffrey told the police that Jeffrey shot Gregory following an argument. In a probable cause document, police said Jeffrey claimed that Gregory had shot himself.

Police recovered a loaded weapon and a small amount of methamphetamine. Blue Springs Police said witnesses claimed the defendant had been on meth in recent days.

According to online court records, officers found Gregory sitting on a couch bleeding from both sides of his head. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond for Jeffrey Ultican.

