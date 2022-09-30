American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to KCK this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The American Royal’s premiere barbecue competition kicks off this Friday with a new event and a record number of competitors.

The Kansas Speedway will host 535 teams, including 23 international teams.

On Friday, teams were stringing lights under tents with tables, preparing for the parties that precede the competition.

“It’s like a 90 day process for us to get ready,” said KC Grilling Company manager Trey Zink.

For teams who’ve been coming year after year, it’s like coming home to family. Three Midwest teams got so close over the years that they created what they call a compound. They had tents nearby for so long that they decided to combine their party, though they still compete separately.

“We’ve been buttheads together since 2005, I think,” said Smokin’ Elvises pitmaster Randall Updike. “And with 530 teams, or however many are here this year, we’re just worried about beating each other.”

Buttheads is a reference to pork butt, in case you have to ask.

They are competing in the Open category, where anyone can enter. They get judged on Sunday, so they will let loose Friday night.

“We did not qualify for the invitational. The invitational is the Tournament of Champions, if you will, where everybody turns in their meat on Saturday,” explained Updike. “The open, where everybody turns in, is on Sunday. So since we’re not turning in Saturday, Friday night, we’re not busy, which means we party hard.”

Team BBQ War, from Christchurch in New Zealand, is also competing in the invitational portion of the event. About half of the teams on the roster are in the invitational. It’s the team’s third year competing, but it’s the first for two of their members, including Jade Field.

“For us in New Zealand the whole thing is it’s American style barbecue. So to come all this way and actually see it for myself and how it was presented and all the rest of it. And the people. Like, our biggest comp has 60 teams,” he exclaimed. “So to be here, it’s insane for us. We just don’t have anything like this in New Zealand.”

It has held the title of world’s largest barbecue competition since 1998.

This year, The American Royal added a Battle of the Bands on Saturday. The winning band will receive a $3,500 cash prize.

And though many of the tent parties are invite-only, there’s plenty to do even if you don’t know someone in the know.

“We have games with lots of barbecue opportunities for folks to come out and try. There’s bars and lots of different vendors with giveaways and things like that as well as fun things for the entire family and kids,” said American Royal chairman Gordon Lansford.

The weekend’s events run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

