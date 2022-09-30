2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy in the backyard of a home. He was transported to a local hospital. The other teen boy arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. Police described both victims’ injuries as non-life-threatening.

One of the victims told police the two were walking down the street when an unknown person began shooting at them. No one was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.