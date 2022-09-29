Aging & Style
Tire blowout causes semi-truck crash, killing Lee’s Summit man

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 25-year-old Lee’s Summit man died Wednesday after the semi-truck he was driving experienced a tire blowout on I-470, resulting in a crash.

Quinton Wilkes, 25, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was heading westbound Wednesday when, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tire on the 2009 Peterbuilt semi-truck he was driving blew out, resulting in the vehicle overturning and striking multiple trees.

Wilkes was transported to Lee’s Summit Research Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He was wearing a seatbelt according to the crash report.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

