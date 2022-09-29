Aging & Style
SM North teacher charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance

Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a...
Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.(KCTV5, Johnson County District Court)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee Mission North math teacher had his initial court hearing Thursday afternoon, accused of multiple child sex crimes.

Thirty-two-year-old Alexander David Morris was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child and appeared virtually at the hearing.

The teacher was booked on a $150,000 bond with conditions of not being around drugs or alcohol, and no use of the internet.

Johnson County District Court has required Morris to appear in person for his next court date, set for Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Shawnee Mission School District stated Morris is technically still an employee, and that the district will allow the court process to take its course.

Wednesday night, the Shawnee Mission School District held holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would terminate Morris from his position. That was the only item on the meeting’s agenda.

The school board voted unanimously on what is called a “resolution for notice of intent to terminate.” That essentially means that the school district is serving notice to Morris that the district plans to terminate his employment with the district.

