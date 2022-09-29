Aging & Style
Silver Advisory issued for missing Independence man

William J. Wilson.
William J. Wilson.(Provided by MSHP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Independence man who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

William J. Wilson, 61, was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block of S. Berry Ave. at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Wilson is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt with long sleeves, as well as a blue undershirt. He was wearing blue shorts and gray shoes.

According to the authorities, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, autism, and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who knows where he is or where he may be is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300. You can also call 911.

