Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Second person charged following fatal shooting in August

Nathaniel Carter.
Nathaniel Carter.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August near 36th and Wayne, which left a 23-year-old dead.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says that 21-year-old Nathaniel Carter has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, second-degree assault. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to the 2500 block of Wayne Avenue on Aug. 19 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found John L. Greer lying face down on the floor. He had been shot and was taken to a local hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Previous coverage: ‘A kind, sweet-hearted boy’: 23-year-old homicide victim remembered for giving spirit

Witnesses said Carter was with a friend when the friend began to fight with Greer. Carter then fired a shot into Greer’s back. As Greer ran away, the friend grabbed the gun from Carter and fired a second shot at Greer. That gunshot hit Greer in the back a second time.

Carter and the friend, who we now was Davon Canady, then left the residence.

The prosecutor’s office says that Canady is a co-defendant in this case and was charged in connection with Greer’s death earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Firefighters and police officers from Independence rescued the minor from a pond at the...
First responders rescue unresponsive child from Independence pond
FILE - The two-seat T-38 Talon is a twinjet supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force,...
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a...
SM North teacher charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Chiefs, Buccaneers game to be played in Tampa as scheduled, NFL says