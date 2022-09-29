Second person charged following fatal shooting in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in August near 36th and Wayne, which left a 23-year-old dead.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says that 21-year-old Nathaniel Carter has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, second-degree assault. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to the 2500 block of Wayne Avenue on Aug. 19 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found John L. Greer lying face down on the floor. He had been shot and was taken to a local hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Previous coverage: ‘A kind, sweet-hearted boy’: 23-year-old homicide victim remembered for giving spirit

Witnesses said Carter was with a friend when the friend began to fight with Greer. Carter then fired a shot into Greer’s back. As Greer ran away, the friend grabbed the gun from Carter and fired a second shot at Greer. That gunshot hit Greer in the back a second time.

Carter and the friend, who we now was Davon Canady, then left the residence.

The prosecutor’s office says that Canady is a co-defendant in this case and was charged in connection with Greer’s death earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.