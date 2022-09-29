Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions

FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 9, 2016. Deripaska, a Russian billionaire, was criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions in an indictment unsealed Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, that also charges three others.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian billionaire has been criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions.

Three others also were charged in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that charged the Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

Only one of the four — Olga Shriki — was in custody. Her lawyer declined comment.

Andrew Adams is a Manhattan federal prosecutor heading a special task force pursuing Russian oligarchs.

Adams said Deripaska lied and evaded U.S. sanctions so he could seek comfort and citizenship in the United States while enjoying cozy ties with the Kremlin and vast wealth acquired through ties to a corrupt regime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vehicles sit in flood water at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,...
Donating at Price Chopper now among ways you can help following Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
'Major disaster:' Federal government responds to Ian
FILE — Firefighters and police officers from Independence rescued the minor from a pond at the...
First responders rescue unresponsive child from Independence pond
Rachel Harris was arrested on a charge of endangering children, police said.
Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system, officials say