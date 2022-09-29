Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Law enforcement stated the incident occurred near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m., and the scene was still active as of 8:50 a.m.

The age or gender of the pedestrian was not yet made available.

Police said the vehicle did remain on scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

