Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in downtown Kansas City

FILE — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday morning in downtown Kansas City.
FILE — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday morning in downtown Kansas City.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Law enforcement stated the incident occurred near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m., and the scene was still active as of 8:50 a.m.

The age or gender of the pedestrian was not yet made available.

Police said the vehicle did remain on scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

