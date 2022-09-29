Northland man accused of video recording woman in Price Chopper restroom

PARKVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northland man’s phone could be the key to finding out how many women were videotaped using a public bathroom.

Bruno Alejandro Barrera, 29, is charged with invasion of privacy after being caught shooting video of a woman in a bathroom stall at the Price Chopper where he worked.

A police affidavit indicates he told police he took video of at least eight different women. Police have yet to examine the video to determine how many different people are depicted. A search warrant was granted to retrieve data from the phone.

“We have that data download and it’s going to be reviewed tomorrow,” said Parkville Police Capt. Jon Jordan on Wednesday.

Barrera is currently charged with one count of invasion of privacy. Court documents allege it happened last Thursday at the Price Chopper in Parkville just before 1:30 p.m.

A 61-year-old woman said she was using the restroom near the deli when she noticed something odd. She saw a pair of feet in the neighboring stall, but instead of facing toward the door, they were facing her stall. She looked up and saw a cell phone camera.

The woman paid attention to the shoes and hat she saw in the neighboring stall. Then, she saw a man working the deli with the same ones.

“She recognized the hat and shoes this person had on, and that’s how we identified the suspect,” said Jordan.

She called police immediately. They arrived and spoke to Barrera in an office at work. After waiving his Miranda rights, he “confessed to [the] reported incident, along [with] at least eight other similar incidents at the store involving different women,” according to a police statement filed in court.

Once brought to the police station, it says he admitting to “using the recorded footage for self-gratification.”

“Unfortunately, with the fact that nearly everybody is carrying around a phone with a camera and the ability to shoot video on it, we see this far too often,” remarked Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd.

He described prosecuting cases involving such actions not just in restrooms, but also in changing rooms, massage businesses, and - once - in a woman’s own bedroom.

“I urge people to be aware of your surroundings when you can. There honestly is no way to completely protect yourself against this, because we’ve also had instances where cameras have been hidden in things where you frankly wouldn’t know they were there,” Zahnd said.

Jordan suggested a few things to watch for particularly in restrooms, much of which echoes what the victim in this case noticed.

“Be aware of [who] sits down next to you, or if there’s noise next to you, look and see where their feet go. And, be conscientious of the stall you’re using itself,” suggested Jordan.

He noted that choosing the stall closest to the wall provides fewer points of access to someone lurking.

“If it goes all over the floor and all the way to the ceiling, you only got a door to worry about,” he said.

KCTV5 contacted Price Chopper for comment but hasn’t yet received a response.

Barrera is out of jail now and living with a parent, but he must wear a GPS monitoring device and not leave for anything but “the necessities of life.” He has also been ordered not to go on the premises of Price Chopper.

If police identify any other people in phone videos of his, there could be additional charges. One of the people he reportedly admitted to recording is another employee at the store. Zahnd said that even if they don’t have names, just what are clearly different people, they can still charge him with additional counts for each victim.

