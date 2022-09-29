Aging & Style
Man found dead under railroad bridge, Independence police investigating

By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead under a railroad bridge.

IPD says that officers went to the are of E. Truman Road and S. Franklin Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a medical call.

When they arrived, however, they found a man under the Truman Road railroad bridge who had passed away. The railroad bridge is just east of the previously mentioned intersection.

The police say he has been identified as 24-year-old Tyler Hatfield from Independence.

The cause of his death is currently unknown and is being investigated as suspicious, IPD says.

Anyone with information about what may have happened to Hatfield is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You will remain anonymous.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

