KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game

FILE - The two-seat T-38 Talon is a twinjet supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and NASA.(Source: U.S. Air Force)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game.

The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State.

KU noted that about 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, four T-38s piloted by the 25th Training Squadron out of Vance Airforce Base in Enid, Okla., will fly over the stadium south to north.

According to the University, the squadron will have a practice run of the flyover at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

KU indicated that the last flyover was on Sept. 2 when A-10C aircraft from Davis-Monthan Airforce Base in Tucson, Ariz., flew over before the season opener against Tennessee Tech.

The Jayhawks remain 4-0 this season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

