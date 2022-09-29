Aging & Style
KCPD issues Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman with dementia

By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old woman with dementia who went missing overnight from her bedroom.

Rita J. Penn, a black woman, is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all red pajamas, including shirts, pants, red shoes and a red knit hat.

Family members said they last saw Penn around 9 p.m. Wednesday getting ready for bed at their home on NW 79th Terrace, east of Green Hills Road in the Northland. They noticed her bedroom light on around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, and when they went to investigate, they found Penn gone and her window open. Penn does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information on Penn’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately or contact their nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5220.

