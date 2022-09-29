Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.

“We’ve just been talking to all of our friends like, ‘Okay, what do we need to do? this is our first time.’ They’re like, ‘This is kind of like your initiation to Florida, welcome to Florida,” said Scott.

That initiation comes in one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in decades.

Scott says new friends and neighbors have been a big help, and they’ve spent the past few days taking their advice to prepare.

“Our friends here have told us to stock up on nonperishables, essentials. You need bottles of water, just snacks in case the fridge goes out. They say our power will likely go out, so just assume it’ll go out [and] keep everything charged. We have external batteries for our storms,” said Scott.

Since the family lives inland, many of their Floridian friends say it’ll seem more like a severe thunderstorm. Scott hopes the severe weather she’s experienced in Kansas will help them brace for the impact.

“To me, I’m like living in Kansas, we’ve been through some major thunderstorms. But there, we had a basement. You have a safe place to go. Here in Florida, we don’t,” said Scott.

Other areas of the state will likely see more destruction. When that happens, Kansans will travel to Florida to help with recovery efforts. Thursday morning, the American Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas is sending two volunteers from Derby. The Red Cross said it deploys volunteers and other disaster workers for two weeks at a time. Responses to hurricanes like Ian can last weeks, or even months.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com