Holiday Mart 2022 kicks off Thursday with Exclusive Preview Party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Christmas time in Kansas City for this year’s 35th Holiday Mart regional holiday shopping event.

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. More than 100 retailers from across the country will gather inside Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. Tickets can be bought at the door, through Ticketmaster online, and at the Municipal Auditorium Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Shoppers’ purchases support the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri, and reach various causes around the city. Holiday Mart is the Junior League’s largest grossing fundraiser. The JLKCMO has been associated with more than 350 community agencies and organizations since it began in the city.

$19 million has been raised since its launch in 1988 and more than three million hours from volunteers have been given for this event to continue to run.

Money raised at Holiday Mart supports the JLKCMO’s mission: The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Their current focus is on women and children facing abuse and neglect, childhood development, and women’s self-sustainability.

SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 29 – New Exclusive Preview Party, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$35 ticket includes: Multi-day admission ticket, complimentary free drink ticket, free bag check, entry to jewelry giveaway, free gift wrapping for two gifts

$50 VIP ticket includes the above and: Complimentary welcome champagne, free valet parking, additional entry to jewelry giveaway

Friday, Sept. 30 – Sip ‘n Shop Ticket, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$15 includes: Admission to the Holiday Mart, complimentary drink ticket, live DJ

Valet parking is available for $17 per car from Parker Elite and signage can be seen on 13th Street. Parking is available in the West Bottoms garage for $7 per car at 1601 State Line Road. A shuttle is available from that location. The West Bottoms garage will be the only parking location serviced by the Holiday Mart shuttle with an expected 15-30 minute wait time.

Other garages and lots available near Bartle include the Barney Allis Garage, 1210 Broadway (both $20), and the Arts District Garage. There will not be shuttle services from these locations.

zTrip is offering a $10 one ride per person with the code: HM2022.

