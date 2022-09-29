FORECAST: Temperatures in the mid-70s expected Friday

Kansas City is going to close out the week with more beautiful weather. By Friday, with more of a wind shift in high pressure, we will build up a warmer air mass from the south and west. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-70s. For the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Then, things will slowly cool down back to the low 70s or even 60s by next Thursday or Friday. The latest on our wet weather threat is much lower. It seems that the models are indicating a dryer pattern to the atmosphere, which will decrease our chances for wet weather. However, our next best chance for rain (30%) looks to arrive by next Friday. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.