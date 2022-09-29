Aging & Style
FORECAST: Highs in the low 70s expected Thursday

By Erin Little
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
For the next few days, Kansas City will get a beautiful stretch of fall weather. Thursday morning is going to be cold again, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Then, mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 72 are expected. Rainfall chances are still low for the next seven days. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via our apps.

