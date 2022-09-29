Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

First responders rescue unresponsive child from Independence pond

FILE — Firefighters and police officers from Independence rescued the minor from a pond at the...
FILE — Firefighters and police officers from Independence rescued the minor from a pond at the former Rockwood Golf Course.(KVLY)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders rescued a child that was seen unresponsive in a pond Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police officers from Independence arrived at the former Rockwood Golf Course just before 9:30 a.m. after reports of a minor going into one of the ponds on the property, a release stated.

Once police spotted the child under the water, they pulled the minor out, and EMS began CPR, officials stated.

“Together, crews were successful in bringing the individual back and the minor is now being treated at a local hospital,” the City of Independence stated. “A huge thank you to all crew members from Police, Fire, and AMR that made this rescue possible.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vehicles sit in flood water at the Palm Isle apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,...
Donating at Price Chopper now among ways you can help following Hurricane Ian
FILE - The two-seat T-38 Talon is a twinjet supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force,...
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a...
SM North teacher charged with child sex crimes makes first court appearance
Nathaniel Carter.
Second person charged following fatal shooting in August