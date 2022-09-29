First responders rescue unresponsive child from Independence pond

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders rescued a child that was seen unresponsive in a pond Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police officers from Independence arrived at the former Rockwood Golf Course just before 9:30 a.m. after reports of a minor going into one of the ponds on the property, a release stated.

Once police spotted the child under the water, they pulled the minor out, and EMS began CPR, officials stated.

“Together, crews were successful in bringing the individual back and the minor is now being treated at a local hospital,” the City of Independence stated. “A huge thank you to all crew members from Police, Fire, and AMR that made this rescue possible.”

