Donating at Price Chopper now among ways you can help following Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’d like to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you can now do so by making a donation at Price Chopper.

On Thursday, they said that they have partnered with the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and will be accepting donations at registers inside all their stores in the KC metro area. All the donations will go to the American Red Cross.

“Through this donation effort, we want to give our customers the opportunity to support those in need from this devastating storm,” said Casie Broker, Price Chopper’s VP Chief Marketing Officer.

Additional ways to help

Heart to Heart International is based in Lenexa, Kansas. As we’ve previously reported, they are already working to get relief to Florida. You can visit their website or click here to donate.

If you’d like to donate to the American Red Cross directly, you can do so via their website or by clicking here.

If you’d like to donate to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund, which is run by the state of Florida, you can do so by clicking here or texting “disaster” to 20222.

World Central Kitchen’s website says that they were ready to start serving meals as soon as the hurricane passed. World Central Kitchen is known for cooking warm meals, often comfort food, for those impacted by disasters instead of just sending raw ingredients. You can donate to their cause by clicking here.

