Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s charity event held at Top Golf raises funds for military families

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, joined by teammates Mecole Hardman and Isaiah Pacheco, joined forces to raise money for FISH, Friends In Service of Heroes.
By Scott Reiss
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday evening, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hosted his second annual celebrity charity Top Golf event.

Edwards-Helaire, joined by teammates Mecole Hardman and Isaiah Pacheco, joined forces to raise money for FISH, Friends In Service of Heroes.

The organization aims to advocate “for the support and awareness of the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made.”

Edwards-Helaire said the cause has a greater meaning to him since his mother was in the U.S. Army and his stepfather in the U.S. Marines.

“A lot of people tend to put those military people on the backburner, especially those veterans,” he told KCTV5. “Always having that in mind is close to my heart.”

And about the upcoming game against Tampa Bay this Sunday, especially after rebounding from a loss?

“Everybody’s locked in,” he said with a smile.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire spoke with KCTV5 about his charity to benefit military families, and he talked a little football as well.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

