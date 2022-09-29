Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.

The first units at the scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a car in a driveway there.

Three adults and a child had already gotten out of the vehicle.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

The fire department said the child had to be taken to a local hospital due to burn injuries, but is in stable condition.

The fire department thinks that the car stopped at the house to visit a “tiny pantry,” which provides food to those in need.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

