Chiefs, Buccaneers game to be played in Tampa as scheduled, NFL says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke). Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After days of speculating whether Hurricane Ian would force a change in venue for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the game will take place as scheduled.

The NFL announced Thursday afternoon the Super Bowl LV rematch will be played on Sunday Night Football in Tampa, Florida.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated Wednesday the NFL had selected U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a backup option should the weather be a factor for the primetime game.

The Minnesota Vikings will be overseas on Sunday for their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are slated to kick off Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

