Chiefs, Buccaneers game to be played in Tampa as scheduled, NFL says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After days of speculating whether Hurricane Ian would force a change in venue for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the game will take place as scheduled.

The NFL announced Thursday afternoon the Super Bowl LV rematch will be played on Sunday Night Football in Tampa, Florida.

The #Bucs and #Chiefs game will be played as scheduled on Sunday night in Tampa. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2022

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated Wednesday the NFL had selected U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a backup option should the weather be a factor for the primetime game.

The Minnesota Vikings will be overseas on Sunday for their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are slated to kick off Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

