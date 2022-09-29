Car crashes into Shawnee fire station, hits $1 million ladder truck

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning after driving his car into the garage of a Shawnee fire station, striking a ladder truck inside.

Emergency crews at the station woke up just after midnight to the sound of the vehicle crashing into the John B. Glaser Station at 65th Street and Quivira Road. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from the crash. First responders believe the driver may have also had a medical incident just beforehand, leading to the crash.

The crash destroyed the bumper and caused damage to a ladder truck inside. Ladder trucks of that type typically cost $1 million or more, although it’s unclear the actual dollar amount of the damage done. A reserve truck will take the ladder truck’s place, and the Shawnee Fire Department’s staffing and responses should not be affected by taking the ladder truck out of service, according to a fire department public information officer.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.