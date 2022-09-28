Aging & Style
Trailer fire at Northgate mobile home park in Claycomo

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Claycomo, Mo. (KCTV) - A mobile home fire in Claycomo early Wednesday morning lit up the nearby trailer park, but no one was injured.

Crews responded at 2:40 a.m. to a fire call at the Northgate Manufactured Home Community, just off of NE U.S. 69 Highway in Claycomo. Once there, firefighters doused the flames, which had the community’s office on fire. No one was inside, and no one was hurt, according to the Kansas City Fire Department crews on the scene.

The fire was initially too heavy for a search, so responders battled the fire defensively from the outside. Once flames were knocked down, firefighters were able to conduct a search, which confirmed that no one was inside, according to the fire department.

It’s unclear yet exactly how the fire started.

