Shawnee Police Department hosts National Night Out

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Police Department was out in force Tuesday night, hosting National Night Out - a free night of education and family fun.

“We just have hot dogs, chips and drinks for everyone to come out and enjoy,” said Sgt. Matt Burger.

“I like the police car and the motorcycle,” said Josiah Mitchell.

“We just came down to check it out,” said Derek Wohlgumuth.

Wohlgumuth brought his two daughters and a neighbor friend to the event.

“I didn’t realize they had a big army thingy and I didn’t know their motorcycle had so many buttons,” said Falyn Woglgumuth.

From the SWAT vehicle to patrol cars and motorcycles, the equipment was on display for all to see.

“My favorite is the motorcycle,” said Ricky Leathers.

Sgt. Burger said National Night Out isn’t just about show and tell, it’s also a chance for officers and the community to connect.

“Let them know that we’re people too and that we’re easy to talk to. The young ones can learn it’s OK to approach us, talk to us and know it’s safe to talk to us,” said Burger.

It’s also an opportunity to learn about the important role the first responders play in the Shawnee community.

“We’re always there to help. We’re supposed to be the approachable ones. We’re the neutral parties in everything. It gives everybody the opportunity to see what we do and how we do it,” said the sergeant.

Wohlgumuth said there’s also a lesson in hard work.

“The police don’t have an easy job. They are working hard inside these big vehicles and they have long hours,” said Derek.

It looks like not only was that lesson learned, but it’s also helping to create some future career inspiration, too.

“I want to be a police officer that can catch a lot of crimes,” said Leathers.

“I mostly like how they get to save people, and I think it’s really cool they drive around and they have flashing lights when they drive,” said Falyn.

Burger said National Night Out is usually held in August, but the Shawnee Police Department postponed it this year because of the heat.

The department holds numerous events throughout the year to connect with the community. Next week, it will host Faith In Blue.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.