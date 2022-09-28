Shawnee Mission North math teacher arrested, charged with multiple child sex crimes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old math teacher at Shawnee Mission North was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court records in Johnson County.

Wednesday night, the Shawnee Mission School District is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would terminate Morris from his position. That is the only item on the meeting’s agenda.

Morris is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as information develops.

