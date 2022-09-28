Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Shawnee Mission North math teacher arrested, charged with multiple child sex crimes

Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a...
Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.(JOCO Courts)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old math teacher at Shawnee Mission North was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Alexander David Morris was arrested Wednesday and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court records in Johnson County.

Wednesday night, the Shawnee Mission School District is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss a resolution that would terminate Morris from his position. That is the only item on the meeting’s agenda.

READ MORE: Police: Belton substitute teacher sent inappropriate messages, videos to students

Morris is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as information develops.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in Kansas...
Heart to Heart ready to help following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in Kansas...
Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian
Nicole Dell's son Ian died Aug. 11 from accidental acute fentanyl poisoning.
Independence mom seeks answers after 17-year-old son died of fentanyl poisoning
Gustavo Ramos.
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City