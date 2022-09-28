Aging & Style
Reid: Butker to practice; Danna and Hardman to miss action Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman takes part in drills during the NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman takes part in drills during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, while defensive end Mike Danna and wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not participate due to calf and heel injuries.

Butker has missed two consecutive games following an ankle injury suffered in the Chiefs’ season-opener. In his absence, the Chiefs elevated kicker Matt Ammendola to the active roster.

“Harrison Butker will do a little bit today,” Reid said, “and we’ll just play it by ear as we go.”

Ammendola struggled against Indianapolis, missing an extra point in the first quarter and a field goal in the fourth quarter. With uncertainty surrounding Butker’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ammendola’s struggles, the former Jet was cut and replaced by kicker Matthew Wright.

READ MORE: Chiefs sign kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad

While Butker is returning to capacity, Reid said Mike Danna would miss the practice as he continued to recover from a calf injury. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who hurt his heel in the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers, will also not practice Wednesday.

Hardman caught his lone target for a two-yard gain in Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to Indianapolis in Week 3. Reid said the fourth-year wide receiver has a heel contusion.

“I think he’ll be OK, we’re just going to rest that thing today,” Reid said of Hardman’s heel.

