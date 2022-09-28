Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pet of the Day: Astro Poochie

Astro Poochie is a 10-year, 3-month-old Hound/Terrier Mix.
Astro Poochie is a 10-year, 3-month-old Hound/Terrier Mix.(AsB | Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Astro Poochie is a 10-year, 3-month-old Hound/Terrier Mix.

He is a wonderful senior dog looking for a loving home. If it breaks your heart that he’s homeless at his age, just imagine how he feels!

He’s dog-friendly, good with kids and loves people, so we hope that he’ll find a loving home soon with a family that knows the meaning of forever.

To learn more about Astro Poochie or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mandy.
Pet of the Day: Mandy
Sal is a 11 y/o German shepherd mix, and is the epitome of “gentle giant.”
Pet of the Day: Sal
Archie.
Pet of the Day: Archie
Novel.
Pet of the Day: Novel