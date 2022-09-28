Pet of the Day: Astro Poochie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Astro Poochie is a 10-year, 3-month-old Hound/Terrier Mix.

He is a wonderful senior dog looking for a loving home. If it breaks your heart that he’s homeless at his age, just imagine how he feels!

He’s dog-friendly, good with kids and loves people, so we hope that he’ll find a loving home soon with a family that knows the meaning of forever.

To learn more about Astro Poochie or to view all of our adoptable pets, visit unleashedrescue.com!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.