Overland Park adds 24-7 defibrillator to Thompson Park

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park now has a defibrillator available 24-7 at one of their parks, what they are calling their new “SaveStation”.

Jason Green, EMS Chief for the City of Overland Park, said this will help save more lives, with everyone being able to use it and follow its instructions.

Green said the city’s cardiac arrest save rate is around 42 percent, which is much higher than other Kansas City metro emergency services, and across the country. He believes this accessible device will help improve that.

It’s in a secured box they call a “SaveStation” that will set off an alarm when it’s opened, to alert the police department. The device will speak to you to give you instructions, but first, users should call 911 so professionals can come to their location. Turn it on, apply the pads to the person needing help, and follow the voice commands..

This is the first of its kind that’s easily accessible in public in Overland Park, and Green said they are preparing to put more around the city next year.

“I think there’s a lot of room for community organizations, for home associations, to put these types of SaveStations at a community pool, a community mailbox, outside their development---their space, because the more we can get these into the community, the higher our cardiac arrest save rates are going to be,” he said.

Green said he wants the OP Parks and Recreation Department to have three things available at their parks---bathrooms, water, and these AEDs.

There are no concerns from Green about someone not trained to use it, because it walks you through how to use it.

People can also use the “PulsePoint” app that will show them where an AED is available and if there is a cardiac arrest call near them. The device in Thompson Park is registered.

“Early CPR, high-quality CPR, and early defibrillation are the keys to somebody surviving a cardiac arrest event out in public, and so when somebody actually uses it a lot of times, we have a much greater chance of bringing that person back,” he said.

This device here was donated by a resident, Nancy Holland, who survived a cardiac arrest and is also a board member of the Johnson County Heart Safe Foundation. It’s dedicated to Rick Worrel, who survived a cardiac arrest but died only a few years later.

Thompson Park is at 8045 Sante Fe Drive in Overland Park.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.