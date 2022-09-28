Aging & Style
NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and inside linebacker Devin White (45) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian neared landfall early Wednesday afternoon, threatening much of the Florida peninsula.

College football games have been relocated and rescheduled already. The eyes of the NFL will be focused on the Tampa Bay-Kansas City primetime matchup and whether the game will still play in the Sunshine State.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated that should the hurricane force a change of venue, the Chiefs and Buccaneers would square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings will be overseas on Sunday for their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

But there is no change to the Super Bowl LV rematch, as of Wednesday at noon.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are slated to kickoff Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

