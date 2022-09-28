NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian neared landfall early Wednesday afternoon, threatening much of the Florida peninsula.

College football games have been relocated and rescheduled already. The eyes of the NFL will be focused on the Tampa Bay-Kansas City primetime matchup and whether the game will still play in the Sunshine State.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport stated that should the hurricane force a change of venue, the Chiefs and Buccaneers would square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings will be overseas on Sunday for their game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

But there is no change to the Super Bowl LV rematch, as of Wednesday at noon.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are slated to kickoff Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

According to NFL exec Jeff Miller, there is no change to the #Bucs-#Chiefs game on Sunday as of now. They are discussing all matters with local authorities. Should Hurricane Ian force a change, the game would be played in Minnesota at US Bank Stadium. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

