Legends Outlets to show Halloween movies every Saturday in October

10 family-friendly Halloween movies streaming this October
(tcw-wbtv)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Spooky season is upon us and the Legends Outlets are getting in on the action.

The popular shopping outlets will showcase Halloween movies on The Lawn each Saturday throughout October. Movies being showcased will begin at 7 p.m. each weekend.

The list of movies is as follows:

  • Oct. 1: Casper
  • Oct. 8: Hocus Pocus
  • Oct. 15: Halloweentown
  • Oct. 22: Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Oct. 29: Coco

The Oct. 22 showing of Nightmare Before Christmas coincides with Halloween on the Lawn.

