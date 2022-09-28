Legends Outlets to show Halloween movies every Saturday in October

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Spooky season is upon us and the Legends Outlets are getting in on the action.

The popular shopping outlets will showcase Halloween movies on The Lawn each Saturday throughout October. Movies being showcased will begin at 7 p.m. each weekend.

The list of movies is as follows:

Oct. 1: Casper

Oct. 8: Hocus Pocus

Oct. 15: Halloweentown

Oct. 22: Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 29: Coco

The Oct. 22 showing of Nightmare Before Christmas coincides with Halloween on the Lawn.

