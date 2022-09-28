Aging & Style
KCI reports 34.3 percent year-to-date increase in passenger boardings

Passengers wait for their bus at KCI Airport.
Passengers wait for their bus at KCI Airport.(Kansas City International Airport)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The airport industry is getting back up to speed and Kansas City International Airport’s August report is indicative of those trends.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department released its August 2022 Passenger Traffic report, noting a 34.3 percent year-to-date increase in passenger boardings compared to 2021.

In specifically August travel, KCI saw a 15 percent increase from August 2021, with 872,447 passengers arriving and departing through KCI.

READ MORE: You’ll be able to fly nonstop from KCI to Cancun, Rivera Maya in 2023

While passenger boardings were up, air freight and air mail were down for August by as much as 48.8 percent.

Airlines at KCI offered services to 44 nonstop markets.

