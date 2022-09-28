KC Current midfielders Desiree Scott, Chloe Logarzo called up for October international friendlies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City Current midfielders Desiree Scott and Chloe Logarzo are each headed to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming FIFA International window.

Scott is headed to Jerez, Spain, with the Canadian team to take on Argentina Oct. 6 and Morocco Oct. 10. Scott has played for the Canadian Women’s National Team at the U-16, U-19 and senior levels.

Logarzo and the Australian National Team will play in Europe, going up against South Africa in Kingston, England, on Oct. 8 before heading to Viborg, Denmark, Oct. 11 for a match against the Danes.

Both Scott and Logarzo will leave for their international appearances following the Current’s final regular season match and will return in time for the club’s first playoff appearance.

