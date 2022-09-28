Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KC Current midfielders Desiree Scott, Chloe Logarzo called up for October international friendlies

The Kansas City Current are sending two midfielders to play for their national teams during the...
The Kansas City Current are sending two midfielders to play for their national teams during the upcoming FIFA International window.(KC Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City Current midfielders Desiree Scott and Chloe Logarzo are each headed to represent their respective national teams during the upcoming FIFA International window.

Scott is headed to Jerez, Spain, with the Canadian team to take on Argentina Oct. 6 and Morocco Oct. 10. Scott has played for the Canadian Women’s National Team at the U-16, U-19 and senior levels.

Logarzo and the Australian National Team will play in Europe, going up against South Africa in Kingston, England, on Oct. 8 before heading to Viborg, Denmark, Oct. 11 for a match against the Danes.

Both Scott and Logarzo will leave for their international appearances following the Current’s final regular season match and will return in time for the club’s first playoff appearance.

READ MORE: KC Current clinch spot in playoffs just one year after last-place finish in standings

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma...
KU, K-State off to hot starts as soon-to-be SEC members Texas, OU struggle early in Big 12 play
FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
Ahead of matchup with Bucs, Mahomes says he’ll strive for Brady-like longevity
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety...
NFL: If Hurricane Ian moves Chiefs-Bucs matchup, game will be played in Minneapolis
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman takes part in drills during the NFL football...
Reid: Butker to practice; Danna and Hardman to miss action Wednesday