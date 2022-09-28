KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

Aging & Style
Mark Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant.

Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is described as being a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Fluty has been known to use the aliases of Richard Lee and Rick Leighton, a news release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

