KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant.

Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is described as being a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Fluty has been known to use the aliases of Richard Lee and Rick Leighton, a news release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

