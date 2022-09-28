Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.

According to court records, someone went to the police in July of 2020 and said that Ramos had been touching a child, who was 5 years old, at his residence in Kansas City.

During a forensic interview, the child victim corroborated that Ramos had inappropriately touched their “private parts.” Court documents state that the child said, “My heart doesn’t really like it and I say stop.”

The prosecutor’s office said that other witnesses also told police that the child victim had disclosed to them that the molestation was taking place.

