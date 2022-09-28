Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City

Gustavo Ramos.
Gustavo Ramos.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.

According to court records, someone went to the police in July of 2020 and said that Ramos had been touching a child, who was 5 years old, at his residence in Kansas City.

During a forensic interview, the child victim corroborated that Ramos had inappropriately touched their “private parts.” Court documents state that the child said, “My heart doesn’t really like it and I say stop.”

The prosecutor’s office said that other witnesses also told police that the child victim had disclosed to them that the molestation was taking place.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nicole Dell's son Ian died Aug. 11 from accidental acute fentanyl poisoning.
Independence mom seeks answers after 17-year-old son died of fentanyl poisoning
Lee's Summit couple stranded in Florida
Lee’s Summit couple stranded in Florida in Hurricane Ian
Lee's Summit couple stranded in Florida
Lee's Summit couple stranded at hotel as Hurricane Ian ravishes Florida
Douglas Co. officials spend nearly two hours attempting to wrangle a miniature horse on Sept....
Douglas Co. deputies attempt to wrangle miniature horse for nearly 2 hours