Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in the Kansas City metro is ready to step in and help.

Thousands of boxes are sitting in a warehouse owned by Heart to Heart International in Lenexa, Kansas. What’s inside them could save someone’s life.

“We’ve got lots of hygiene kits that we’re sending,” said Vice President of Operations Dan Neal. “These are just really basic items: soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, washcloth, fingernail clippers. The very basic hygiene items that you would need if you suddenly had to flee your home.”

They will also be sending a group of medical volunteers with supplies to Florida.

Before they go, they’re loading the hygiene kits into vans that will make the long drive southeast.

Neal said that even though Florida has prepared well for these kinds of disasters, they are still gaps.

“There’s vulnerable populations already existing in these areas that, because of the disaster, they are becoming even more vulnerable,” Neal said. “Those are the kind of communities that Heart to Heart is really trying to help out.”

More Hurricane Ian coverage:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.