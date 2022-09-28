Aging & Style
Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction

(KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia.

Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.

Missouri hosts No. 1 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Pinkel’s ceremony will take place during the first timeout of the first quarter.

Pinkel stood at No. 20 in wins in FBS history at the time of his retirement and is the winningest coach in school history at both Missouri and Toledo, a mark that only he, Bear Bryant (Kentucky, Alabama) and Steve Spurrier (Florida, South Carolina) can claim.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

