FORECAST: Pleasant and 70s the rest of the week

High pressure will be the driving weather feature that will alter our temperatures throughout the next few days. For example, high pressure on Wednesday will pull a colder air mass in from the north and east, allowing temperatures to only rise within the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon. By the weekend, high pressure will transition to the northeastern Great Lakes region and will allow a more southerly flow to occur here, which will increase our temperature back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

During this time, rain chances are near 0 percent, and this causes a concern across the Central Plains and the Missouri River Valley. Local areas are ranging drought levels from moderate-to-severe due to the lack of rain, and by next week if rain chances do not climb, we could be dealing with Red Flag Warnings. We do have a sign of a front by next Wednesday into Thursday, but these rain chances are low, ranging between 20 and 30 percent. High temperatures next week should cool back to the lower 70s.

