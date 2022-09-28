Douglas Co. deputies attempt to wrangle miniature horse for nearly 2 hours

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County deputies spent nearly 2 hours attempting to wrangle a miniature horse off a highway south of Lawrence.

Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to attempt to find the owner of a miniature horse causing mayhem on the highway.

Officials said the horse was found on U.S. 59 south of Lawrence in the Pleasant Grove Area. It had attempted to travel on the highway.

Sheriff Jay Armbrister said the black and white horse was a bit stubborn and officials needed help locating the owners to safely wrangle it.

Officials said it took three patrol vehicles to keep the pony off the highway.

“I’m always just so proud of our county and the people who live in it,” Sheriff Armbrister said. “We knew of a few folks in the area who handle livestock and called them and without hesitation, they said, “not ours, but we will be there in a minute to help out!” and that’s exactly what they did.”

Just after 12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the owners were contacted and had been able to come to pick “Tiny-Handful Pony” - as affectionately dubbed by deputies - up and take it back to its pen.

Sheriff Armbrister issued a special thanks to those who were able to help.

“It’s folks like you all that make this such a great place to live,” Armbrister concluded.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.