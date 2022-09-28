Docs: Parkville Price Chopper deli worker filmed women in restroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Parkville grocery store worker was charged with felony invasion of privacy, accused of filming women in the bathroom.

A 60-year-old woman told police she noticed that while inside one of the Price Chopper bathroom stalls, she noticed a cell phone over the stall wall, potentially recording her. The woman later said she recognized a deli employee wearing the same shoes and ball cap as the person who had been in the stall next to her.

Police interviewed Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, and he admitted to filming the woman in the bathroom. He also told law enforcement he had done something similar eight other times to different women, without their consent, the court document stated.

Barrera also told investigators he took “pictures of a female shopper’s buttocks (while inside the store) without their knowledge.”

He was booked on a $7,500 bond and released on his own recognizance “due to cognitive issues.”

His next court date has been set for Nov. 8.

