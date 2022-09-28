Ahead of matchup with Bucs, Mahomes says he’ll strive for Brady-like longevity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the sixth time in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career, he and legendary quarterback Tom Brady will play a game against each other Sunday.

Brady, 18 years the elder of Mahomes, is in his 23rd season in the NFL. On Wednesday, Mahomes was asked if he could envision playing until he was 45.

“I want to play as long as I can play and still have a chance to help the team get better,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, it’s hard to play until you’re 45 years old and I don’t want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is, he’s still playing at a high level and I think that’s why it’s hard for him to give it up.”

If the Chiefs quarterback was to match Brady and play until he was 45, that would have Mahomes slinging touchdowns until 2040.

“For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible,” Mahomes said, “and as long as they let me play and I can play at a high level I’ll be out there.”

Following 20 seasons in New England, Brady is in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes told reporters the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s longevity was remarkable.

“It’s special to see the things he’s done in this league,” said Mahomes. “The way he’s been able to change this position, the longevity of great success, that’s the crazy part. If you look at his career there’s really never been a down year. He’s always been great and had a great year and found ways to get even better.”

Mahomes is already off to a historic start to his NFL career. In five seasons as a starter, he’s already on record pace for yards, touchdowns, and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the five matchups between teams quarterbacked by Mahomes and Brady, the Chiefs are 2-3, with the most recent matchup coming in a 31-9 Chiefs loss in Super Bowl 55.

“It’s always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really see where your team is at,” Mahomes said. “We’ve had a lot of games and he’s won the bigger ones, so it’ll be a big game for me to go up there and try to find a way to win as a team.”

