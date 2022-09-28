Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

11-year-old girl missing from the Northland

Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen...
Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.(Kansas City Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City.

Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

If you know where Liliana might be, you are asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overland park hopes the defibrillator it added to Thompson Park is just the beginning of making...
Overland Park adds 24-7 defibrillator to Thompson Park
Overland park hopes the defibrillator it added to Thompson Park is just the beginning of making...
Overland Park adds defibrillator to city park, hopes to add more in the future
A fire at a mobile home park's office engulfed an office unit in flames early Wednesday...
Trailer fire at Northgate mobile home park in Claycomo
A fire at a mobile home park's office engulfed an office unit in flames early Wednesday...
Trailer fire at Northgate Manufactured Home Community