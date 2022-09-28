11-year-old girl missing from the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old runaway who went missing Tuesday night in Northland Kansas City.

Liliana Klenklen is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and NW Roanridge Road wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

If you know where Liliana might be, you are asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

