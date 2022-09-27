Statistics show impact fentanyl is having on KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we continue to share personal stories of fentanyl overdoses right here at home, we also want to keep you updated on the latest numbers we’re seeing.

According to the CDC, more than 600 overdose deaths in the state of Kansas were reported in the year prior to Sept. 2021. That’s an increase of 48.7%.

In addition, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services indicates that the Kansas City metro region had a 40% increase in total drug overdose deaths in the first half of 2021. Opioid-involved drug overdose deaths are 73% of the total drug overdose deaths and represent the majority of deaths in Missouri.

On the Kansas side, the KCK Police Department is reporting 110 overdoses and 25 deaths so far this year. That is a 23% fatality rate.

Last year on this date, Sept. 27, they had 84 overdoses and 17 deaths. So, they have already exceeded the stats for last year.

On the Missouri side, the KCPD reports there have been 210 fentanyl-related overdoses this year. Fifty-three of those have been fatal.

If you’re curious to learn more, the DEA will be hosting a drug prevention and education summit on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

